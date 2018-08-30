President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to provide the needed leadership and ensure that the party gets its internal dynamics right to ensure “an excellent performance” in the 2019 polls.

Buhari said this in his opening remarks at the National Executive Council meeting of the APC in Abuja on Thursday.

He encouraged party leaders to ensure that decisions taken at the NEC take into account the yearnings and aspirations of party members across the country.

The President observed that the current NEC members assumed duty at a very critical time, especially with the general elections coming very early next year.

Buhari said, “Any political party worth its salt must get its internal dynamics right and march as a team towards a decisive time such as a major election in the country.

“Today, we are meeting to look at some major decisions that will ensure an excellent performance at the polls next year.

“Starting with party primaries at various levels, I urge you all to ensure that decisions taken here are those that will be for the good of the party and meet the yearnings and expectations of our teeming members and supporters nationwide.

“They look up to us for guidance and we must not disappoint or fail them.”

He expressed delight with the way the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee has handled the crisis within the party, especially at the National Assembly.

Buhari said, “Let me congratulate the current leadership of our party, led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The team emerged at a turbulent time when there were rumours and speculations of massive defections in such a way that could rock the very foundation of the party.

“Despite reconciliatory attempts to keep the house together, some members were hellbent on pulling down the roof. They left, threatening to go along with scores of people.

“But due to the work of the new party leadership, their exit barely made a dent on our super structure as they could not muster the figure they had envisaged to cause an upset, particularly in the two chambers of the National Assembly.”

The President said the APC remains in control of the legislature and that the party was daily being boosted by the entry of “quality people.”

This, he said, has rekindled hope in the party, which he said was poised to continue to give the nation quality leadership and improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

On the anti-graft war, he said “We will continue to secure the country, fight graft and reposition the economy in such a way that jobs can be provided for our youths and give them a future and hope.

“We will fulfill all the promises we made to Nigerians. We are fulfilling them and will continue to serve with heart and might to build a nation where peace and justice and prosperity shall reign.”

He urged party members acrossthe board to play the game in accordance with the rules, while urging the party leadership to ensure that the forthcoming party primaries are free, fair and credible.

For this to happen, the President noted, the process must comply with provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended); the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.