Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Reverend, Fr Emmanuel Obimma, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was not in charge of the country.

Obimma in a press interview with journalists in Uke said the president has been overwhelmed by the problems of the country and as such no longer had grip of happenings in the country.

The popular man of God called for the resignation of his appointment by the president as it had become evident that he is unable to take charge of happenings in the country.

He said: “In actual fact as you can see, there is crisis in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is not in control. People are dying on daily basis and I am not happy with it at all. There is indeed crisis in the country.

“I pray that our good Lord will salvage this country Nigeria. There is crisis, even though those in authority are denying that there is political unrest in the country. I thank God firanswering our prayers. I believe that very soon all these frictions, fracas and crisis will come to an end hopefully, because there is God.

The priest sounded a note of warning to the president, saying it was better for him to resign and save his health the stress of another four years, as his condition may not be able to bear the pressures of a second term in office.

He said, “Well, my message for Muhammadu Buhari is let him resign since he cannot control the country. I said let him resign honourably because as you can see, He is not in control of the country, not only that, he is sectional leader, a tribalistic leader.

“So, my stand is let him resign, as you can see his strength could no longer carry him. I am envisaging a situation where he will not be alive to complete the second term, if he comes out to campaign again. Let him resign honorably and find people who have the strength and capacity of managing the Nation to carry on the baton.

“Nigeria is a big country and needs experts who have perfected in the political field to take control of the affairs of the Nation. President Buhari is not that man.”

Obimma rated the popularity of the ruling APC as having waned as a result of what he termed the abysmal performance of the president.

He further added that if a fresh election was held today, APC would lose if the processes are free and fair, because the people are already disenchanted with the party and her government.

“Mark my words, APC groups are warming up to rig the election, as you can see the evidences are there. If by vote counting, APC can never win any election. If it is by counting of votes there is no way this government will return because it is a government that is built on selfishness, nepotism, injustice.

“People are not happy with this government, so they know that they under performed. What of those promises that Muhammadu Buhari made to the Nation before the election, None was accomplished, that, for me is a government of deception, running a government with deceit, it is very very bad,” the cleric said.