President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday swore in the 43 appointed ministers at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari who announced the portfolio of each minister shortly after they were sworn in, urged them to direct all memos to his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.
The president retained the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum Resources, while Timipre Sylva was announced as Minister of State for Petroleum.
Babatunde Fashola who was the Minister of Power, Works and Housing was stripped off the Power sector, as Saleh Mamman who was nominated from Taraba now occupies the position, while Goddy Agba is the Minister of State for Power.
Below is the full list:
FULL LIST OF MINISTERS AND PORTFOLIOS
S/N Minister Portfolio
1. Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia State) State, Mines and Steel
2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) reappointed Federal Capital Territory
3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State) Niger Delta
4. Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment Labour and Employment
5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) State Environment
6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) reappointment Education
7. Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State) State, Trade Investment
8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State) Petroleum under the President
9. George Akume (Benue State) Special Duties
10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) reappointment State, Agric and Rural Development
11. Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State) State, Power
12. Festus Keyamo (Delta State) State, Niger Delta
13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State)reappointment Science and Technology
14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) reappointment Health
15. Clement Ike (Edo State) Budget, Nat. Planning
16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State) Industry, Trade
17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) reappointment Foreign Affairs
18. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State) Communications
19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State) Education
20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State) Water Resources
21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State) reappointment Finance
22. Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State) Environment
23. Sabo Nanono (Kano State) Agriculture
24. Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) Defence
25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) reappointment Aviation
26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State) reappointment Justice
27. Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State) State, FCT
28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara State) Information
29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State) State Transportation
30. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) reappointment Works and Housing
31. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State) State, Health
32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State) State, Science
33. Zubair Dada (Niger State) State Foreign Affairs
34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State) Mines and steel
35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State) State, Labour
36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State) Interior
37. Sunday Dare (Oyo State) Youths and sports
38. Paulen Talen (Plateau State) Women affairs
39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) Transportation
40. Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State) Police affairs
41. Sale Mamman (Taraba State) Power
42. Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State) State Housing
43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State) Humanitarian Affair