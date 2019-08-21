<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday swore in the 43 appointed ministers at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari who announced the portfolio of each minister shortly after they were sworn in, urged them to direct all memos to his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The president retained the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum Resources, while Timipre Sylva was announced as Minister of State for Petroleum.

Babatunde Fashola who was the Minister of Power, Works and Housing was stripped off the Power sector, as Saleh Mamman who was nominated from Taraba now occupies the position, while Goddy Agba is the Minister of State for Power.

Below is the full list:

FULL LIST OF MINISTERS AND PORTFOLIOS

S/N Minister Portfolio

1. Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia State) State, Mines and Steel

2. Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) reappointed Federal Capital Territory

3. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State) Niger Delta

4. Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment Labour and Employment

5. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State) State Environment

6. Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) reappointment Education

7. Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State) State, Trade Investment

8. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State) Petroleum under the President

9. George Akume (Benue State) Special Duties

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) reappointment State, Agric and Rural Development

11. Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State) State, Power

12. Festus Keyamo (Delta State) State, Niger Delta

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State)reappointment Science and Technology

14. Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) reappointment Health

15. Clement Ike (Edo State) Budget, Nat. Planning

16. Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State) Industry, Trade

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) reappointment Foreign Affairs

18. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State) Communications

19. Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State) Education

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State) Water Resources

21. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State) reappointment Finance

22. Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State) Environment

23. Sabo Nanono (Kano State) Agriculture

24. Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State) Defence

25. Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) reappointment Aviation

26. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State) reappointment Justice

27. Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State) State, FCT

28. Lai Mohammed (Kwara State) Information

29. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State) State Transportation

30. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) reappointment Works and Housing

31. Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State) State, Health

32. Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State) State, Science

33. Zubair Dada (Niger State) State Foreign Affairs

34. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State) Mines and steel

35. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State) State, Labour

36. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State) Interior

37. Sunday Dare (Oyo State) Youths and sports

38. Paulen Talen (Plateau State) Women affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State) Transportation

40. Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State) Police affairs

41. Sale Mamman (Taraba State) Power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State) State Housing

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State) Humanitarian Affair