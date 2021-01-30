



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, said imposition would no longer be allowed in the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said there would be “no more crowning from Abuja.”

Buhari spoke shortly after he revalidated his membership of the the party in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The President, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Buni; members of the committee; President of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; state governors and other party members, said he was committed to ensuring that the party is returned to the people at the grassroots.

He said, “No more crowning from Abuja downward. Let the people know this and appreciate it that they are in charge of their constituencies and they are in charge of the party.





“Without any incentive, they must come out and defend the party at any level so that we, you and the party will feel secured and comfortable because the old time of putting hands in the pocket is over because the money is no longer available.”

The President insisted that the party’s structure should no longer be Abuja downwards, saying “ouur party style and structure should no longer be Abuja downwards, but from the ward level upwards. So that people can defend the party and its policies even at every level.”

Buhari again recalled how his administration inherited a country without infrastructure despite the money made by past administrations.

He reiterated his call the nation’s elite to consider such factors before criticising his administration.