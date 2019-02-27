



President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for giving him another opportunity to lead the country in the next four years.

The President stated this early hours of Wednesday morning in his acceptance speech after being declared winner of the 2019 presidential election by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

President Buhari visited his campaign office in Abuja where he delivered the message.

He said his new government will focus on the fight against corruption, tackling insecurity and boosting the economy with provision of critical infrastructure across the country.

The President has enjoined members of his party and supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition.

He said “First and foremost, I give thanks to Almighty God Who has spared our lives to witness another victory for Nigerian democracy and victory for our party APC.

“I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years. I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.”

President Buhari singles out former Lagos State Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for commendation for his masterful leadership as Co-chair of the Campaign Council.

He also commended the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, the Director General of the Campaign Council Rotimi Amaechi, all members of the Presidential Campaign Council and other various Support Groups.

“I also thank the millions of volunteers, self-appointed overseers, canvassers, agents, escorts and sentries who sacrificed so much of their time and resources to ensure the success of these elections. I do not have the words adequate to thank them.

“Although Saturday’s elections were relatively peaceful, troublemakers in a handful of states attempted to disrupt an otherwise orderly process. Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested in the process,” he noted.

The President said that he was very sad at the grievous loss of lives during these elections noting that Security agencies will step up their efforts to protect voters in the forthcoming State elections.

The President further commend security agencies, as severely overstretched as they are, for handling the difficult task of securing the country during the election period.

“I will like to make a special appeal to my supporters not to gloat or humiliate the opposition. Victory is enough reward for your efforts. We give thanks also to our Domestic and International observers for contributing to the success of our elections and for their interest in our country and our developing democracy.

“The new Administration will intensify its efforts in Security, Restructuring the Economy and Fighting Corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end. We will strive to strengthen our unity and inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind or left out,” Buhari added