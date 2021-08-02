President Buhari felicitates with Senator Omo-Agege at 58

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as he marks his 58th birthday on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The president, in a release Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to celebrate with the party chieftain whose dedication to good governance and democratic growth remains outstanding.

President Buhari congratulated the alternate presiding officer of the ninth National Assembly on another milestone, measured out by God’s grace, saluting his commitment to development of Delta State and the country, serving variously as Commissioner for Special Duties and Secretary to the State Government before his election to the Senate in 2015.

According to him, the ranking senator’s down-to-earth leadership style, coupled with his foresight and generosity in sharing ideas, has been most pivotal in the harmonious relationship with lawmakers.

The president also appreciated Omo-Agege for always bringing his vast experience as a lawyer to shape party issues and national discourse and prayed for his good health, strength and continued service to God and mankind.