President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his 72nd birthday.

The President congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari joined all members of the All Progressives Congress, the National Assembly, family and friends of the party chieftain in celebrating the grace of many years bestowed by God on the Senator.

The President noted that the former governor had devoted his life in serving the nation and humanity.

He commended Adamu for his loyalty and steadfastness in the shared cause of pursuing the betterment of the country, particularly in ensuring that democracy and development worked symbiotically to improve the lives of Nigerians.

He assured the lawmaker that posterity would be kind in recollecting his many achievements and contributions to national development.

According to him, Adamu’s consistent advice, on the need for a diversified economy driven by agriculture and his relentless advocacy for unity, peace and harmonious co-existence would be recorded as part his good legacies.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Adamu longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.