



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as he marks his 69th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, urged the former two-time Governor of Edo State to eschew politics of division and acrimony while rededicating his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic.





President Buhari joined family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), while thanking God for his life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

He also recognised the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to the nation and wished the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.