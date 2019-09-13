<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was not traumatised while the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivered it judgment on Wednesday.

The judgement was delivered in favour of President Buhari as the winner of the February 2019 election against the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking while receiving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aso Rock, the President said that he was not traumatised as he was presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting throughout the duration of the judgement at the Court of Appeal.

He said: “On this judgement, again it was a fabulous coincidence that it came almost the same time the first Federal Executive Council meeting of this government was taking place. It lasted about the same time with the judgement.

“I thank God for that because I think would have gone into trauma or something. So I was busy trying to concentrate on the memo.

“The first memo was on the budget and it took more than five hours. So, while you were doing your thing for nine hours, we were doing our for about seven hours here.

“It is a very interesting coincidence and I thank God for it because I would have been in trauma or something of that sort.

So thank very much for sharing the glory with us. What I will say to you congratulations the chairman of the party and the governors is that we make sure that we really institutionalized the party, so that when we leave the stage the party will continue to lead.”

Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu said they were in the Villa to congratulate the President over the judgement.

Those at the meeting included Governors of Osun, Plateau, Kano, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Yobe, Ogun, Jigawa, Borno, Lagos.

Also at the meeting were the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.