



President Muhammadu Buhari has said the decision of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge his reelection was expected.

President Buhari stated this on Saturday after he and his wife, Aisha, cast their votes at the Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Daura, Katsina State for the governorship and state assembly elections.

The President, who voted at about 8:08am, said in reaction to the question on Abubakar’s decision to challenge his reelection in the February 23, 2019 presidential election: “I expect that to happen.”

On the flashpoints and reported cases of violence across the country this week and his advice to Nigerians on Election Day, President Buhari said: “I will leave it to the law enforcement agencies, especially the police, because they have been meeting virtually on a 48-hour basis to make sure that they have identified the flash points, as you mentioned, wherever they are and make arrangements to counter it.”