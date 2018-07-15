President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday in a congratulatory message to the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said Ekiti people had spoken loud and clear.

In the statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, Buhari described Saturday’s election as “hard fought”, adding, “In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again.”

President Buhari urged Fayemi and APC members to be magnanimous in victory as the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance.

The President also urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and to use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

Buhari commended the APC governor-elect and all party supporters for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign.

He also commended the people of the state for their matured and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

In the statement, President Buhari lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and for displaying impartiality throughout the process.

He applauded the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urged them to sustain the peace.

The president also commended local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

He appealed to all stakeholders in Ekiti State to work towards a successful transition to a new administration in the higher interest of not only the state but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience.