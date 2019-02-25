



President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be coasting home to victory in Sokoto state from the results of 13 local government areas released so far from the 23 local government areas in the state.

As 4:30am that the announcement was adjourned by the State Collation Officer for Presidential election, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza of the Bayero University Kano, President Muhammed Buhari of the APC had garnered 280,448 votes to 196, 078 scored by PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The breakdown of the results local government by local government is as follows

LGA. APC. PDP

Wurno. 20,307. 9,847

Isa. 15,264. 17892

Silame. 10,910. 13,949

Kware. 17,684. 14,570

Sokoto south 41,347. 24,598

Yabo. 15,465. 10,176

Wamakko. 37,716. 17,174

Gwadabawa. 23,242. 15,656

Kebbe. 16,466. 13,659

Ileila. 25,217. 16,546

Sokoto North. 32,943. 20,884

Tureta. 8,516. 10,209

Raba. 15,371. 10,918