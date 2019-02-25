President Muhammadu Buhari seems to be coasting home to victory in Sokoto state from the results of 13 local government areas released so far from the 23 local government areas in the state.
As 4:30am that the announcement was adjourned by the State Collation Officer for Presidential election, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza of the Bayero University Kano, President Muhammed Buhari of the APC had garnered 280,448 votes to 196, 078 scored by PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The breakdown of the results local government by local government is as follows
LGA. APC. PDP
Wurno. 20,307. 9,847
Isa. 15,264. 17892
Silame. 10,910. 13,949
Kware. 17,684. 14,570
Sokoto south 41,347. 24,598
Yabo. 15,465. 10,176
Wamakko. 37,716. 17,174
Gwadabawa. 23,242. 15,656
Kebbe. 16,466. 13,659
Ileila. 25,217. 16,546
Sokoto North. 32,943. 20,884
Tureta. 8,516. 10,209
Raba. 15,371. 10,918