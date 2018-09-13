Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, veteran journalist and APC senatorial aspirant for Niger East District on Thursday, called on Nigerians to support the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gwada told the News Agency of Nigeria that Buhari’s leadership scorecard in the past three years was laudable.

He said that the president had lived up to expectations in economic reforms having enhanced local content and food sufficiency.

He said: “You can agree with me that Nigeria is now self-reliant on their own food produce especially rice.

“This administration has saved many Nigerians from poisonous rice that were being dumped in the country after many years in the ship.”

The APC chieftain, who said that he was in the race for the Senate to complement Buhari’s efforts in building new Nigeria, restated his call for Nigeria’s support.

Gwada said that President Buhari delivered on his promise of fighting corruption irrespective of some pockets of compromises by few people.

According to him, graft and indiscipline are now publicly seen and identified as crime and not a way of live unlike before.

He lauded the president for degrading Boko haram in spite of few challenges.

The Niger East Senatorial Aspirant urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying that Buhari was determined to take the country to the promise land.

NAN reports that Buhari returned his nomination form to run for second term on Wednesday, September 12.