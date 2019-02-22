



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that democracy has the chance to flourish in Nigeria if citizens could maintain a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope.

Speaking to the nation in a television and radio broadcast on Friday, the President warned that though democracy is the most beneficial way to select national leaders, it is neither easy to achieve nor maintain.

Buhari said, “While democracy is the most beneficial way to select a nation’s leaders, it is far from the easiest thing to achieve and maintain.

“It requires a combination of patience, tolerance, compassion, diligence, wisdom and hope. These traits exist in us the Nigerian people. Because of whom we are, democracy has the chance to flourish in this land.”

Commending Nigerians for their commitment to the 2019 general elections as rescheduled, Buhari said, “Thus, I commend all of you for your patience and peaceful conduct so far during this electoral season and especially during this intervening week following the postponement of the February 16 elections.

“Many were worried and thought the worst might happen. You proved them wrong by showing that you are a great people with an abiding love for peace, democracy and the unity of our country.”