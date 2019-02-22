



President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to define the future of the country with their votes.

He also commended Nigerians for standing firm and focussed despite the unexpected postponement of the general elections scheduled to have taken off on Saturday, February 16th.

The President made the observations in a brief television and radio broadcast to the nation on Friday (today).

Buhari said, “Many were worried and thought the worst might happen. You proved them wrong by showing that you are a great people with an abiding love for peace, democracy and the unity of our country.

“As your President, I hereby ask all Nigerians with voting cards to participate in defining the future of our nation by exercising your democratic rights tomorrow. I urge you to go out and vote.”

Decrying the attitude of those who, he said, had thought that the polls’ postponement would cause national unrest, Buhari said, “Though many had thought that the postponement of the polls initially from February 16 to February 23 would spell doom for the nation, Nigerians stood firm and ensured that they remained focussed.”