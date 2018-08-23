President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday, in his Daura country home, said the combined efforts of defectors and their backers in the opposition would not distract his administration from the good work it was doing for the benefit and development of Nigeria.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has the full understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and is encouraged by the support of Nigerians in addressing them.

His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president spoke at a lunch with some APC governors accompanied by some members of the national and state assemblies as well as commissioners.

He quoted him as saying, ‘‘we are always encouraged when all our constituents are happy with the work we are doing and our genuine efforts to make sure that what we campaigned for in 2015 is still very much in our minds and we have not lost focus.

‘‘In terms of security, economy and the fight against corruption we have maintained focus. Even the opposition with all their resources cannot fault our identification of Nigeria’s priorities and the efforts being made to better them.

‘‘We will continue to do what we ought to do in the leadership position God has placed us and we thank the constituents for the support.”

The statement said the president reiterated his earlier message to defectors, emphasising that ‘‘for those who have decided to change camp for whatever reason, we wish them good luck.’’

The statement noted that the leader of the delegation and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, commended the president on what he described as his great efforts in keeping the nation together through visionary leadership.

It added that Okorocha said Buhari had remained focused and unshaken by situations and circumstances, adding that ‘‘it shows that your administration is approved by God.’’

The statement further quoted Okorocha as saying, ‘‘we are here to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing as Nigerians are very very pleased with you.

‘‘We also want to inform you that we had wonderful and peaceful Sallah celebration across the country because of security of lives and property you have guaranteed in our nation.’’

It said Okorocha was accompanied to the meeting by the governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Kano and Niger States.