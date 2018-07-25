In his reaction, President Muhammadu Buhari said the APC tried hard to stop the defection of party members to other parties.

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of the APC had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads, neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning, which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies,” he said.

Buhari argued that the APC had done its best to halt the defections, commending the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

The president assured members of the APC of his total support and urged party faithful not to despair but to rather see the defections as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.