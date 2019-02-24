



The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the three elections held on Saturday in the Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is from the local government.

Kwankwaso is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and one of the principal officers of the PDP presidential campaign organisation.

Announcing the result on Sunday, the INEC collation officer for the presidenital election in the local government, Sani Umar, said the local government has 84,067 registered voters with 40,764 accredited voters.

He said APC presidential candidate scored 26,110 while that of PDP got 13,113.

The collation officer for the National Assembly elections, Mansur Bindaw, also announced the Senate result.

In the Senate election, APC scored 22,731 while PDP got 15,913.

Newsmen earlier reported how Kwankwaso’s polling unit was won by PDP. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP scored 278 while President Muhammad Buhari of APC got 215 votes in the polling unit.