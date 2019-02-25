



President Muhamadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress has won the presidential election in Bauchi State.

According to results announced by Local Government Collation Officers in Bauchi on Monday, Buhari polled 798,438 to defeat his rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku amassed 209,313 votes in the election.

The APC candidate won in 19 of the 20 local governments in the state with wide margin while the PDP won in only Bogoro local government.

The last result from Katagum local government arrived at the collation centre at about 9:20 pm. after a long wait.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked party agents and observers for their patience.

The State Collation Officer who is the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Prof. Alhassan Ghali, also commended the gathering for their support.