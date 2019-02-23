



Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Babafemi Ojudu resoundingly delivered their polling units to aid President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

In Fayemi’s Ogilolo polling unit 09 in Isan Ekiti, Buhari polled 182 votes, while Atiku Abubakar got just five votes.

The APC senatorial candidate got 182 votes and PDP got 5, while in the House of Representatives election, APC got 184, PDP 4.

The APC performance was similar in Unit 009B, Ward 8, in Ado Ekiti, where Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the special adviser on political matters also voted.

Buhari polled 198 votes to Atiku’s 72. However, more votes were cast for House of Reps and Senate in the election.

The APC won 222 for Senate , while PDP got 53. In House of Reps, APC won 232 and PDP 54.

Other results declared in Polling units across Ekiti are:

Polling Unit at Ewi’s Palace (Ado Ekiti)

Rep

APC 136

PDP 41

Senate

APC 133

PDP 46

President

PDP 55

APC 116

Ward4 Unit14 Ado-Ekiti

Presidential

APC 281

PDP 193

Senate

APC 307

PDP 195

Rep

APC:313

PDP:191

Ward 2, Unit 10 Ado-Ekiti

President

APC 214

PDP 174

Senate

APC 245

PDP 148

Reps

APC 245

PDP 155