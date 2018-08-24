President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali on winning the country’s election for a second term in office.

President Buhari, in a press statement on Friday, also felicitated with majority of Malians for giving the incumbent another opportunity to serve them after the August 12, 2018 presidential run-off.

The ECOWAS Chairman urged the main challenger, Soumaila Cisse, and his supporters to abide by the verdict of the people as confirmed by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, and join hands with President Keita in the interest of the country in particular and peace and stability of West Africa.

Mr Buhari said he firmly believes that the successful outcome of the election in Mali further strengthens Africa’s democratic credentials as the people are allowed to choose their leaders without let or hindrance.

”President Buhari wishes President Keita a successful second tenure in a peaceful and stable atmosphere,” the release added.

Similarly, the Nigerian President congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe following his declaration by the country’s Constitutional Court as the lawful winner of the July presidential poll.

”President Buhari calls on all Zimbabweans especially the politicians to unite and work for the progress and development of their country,” the statement said.