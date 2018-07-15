President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily congratulated Dr. John Kayode Fayemi on winning the Ekiti State governorship election.

In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, the President commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and all party supporters for the hard-fought victory after a dignified campaign.

President Buhari urged the governor-elect and APC members to be magnanimous in victory as the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance.

He commended the people of the State for their matured and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

President Buhari also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and displaying impartiality throughout the process.

He applauded the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urges them to sustain the peace.

He also commended local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

The President urged the losers to be gallant in conceding defeat and use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

President Buhari appealled to all stakeholders in Ekiti State to work towards a successful transition to a new administration in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience.

“In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again,” the President noted.