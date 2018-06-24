President Muhammadu Buhari has said the idea behind adopting a consensus candidate as chairman of the party was meant to heal aggrieved members of the party.

Buhari who was delivering his speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said this while acknowledging some of the discrepancies which characterized the election of leaders of the party at the ward, local and state levels.

He expressed optimism that the party would emerge stronger after the national convention.

Also, the national convention of the party has changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’ following an announcement by one of the Master of Ceremonies that the delegates should no longer chorus ‘change’ anytime the name of the party is chanted, according to a report.

The president urged the delegates to continue keeping faith with the APC, even as he enjoined them to accept the outcome of the 42 elective positions open for contest.

“The adoption of consensus as a first option is commendable and the process has led to a lot of healing and cohesion across the states and the zones, and where elections are inevitable, I have been assured that the process adopted will result in clear and undisputed results. Again I am appealing to all contestants to keep faith with the party,” the President stated.

Making further remarks, he said, “I want to begin by acknowledging your presence and congratulating all our delegates who have emerged from the wards, local Governments and State congresses from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT gathered here today as the party’s highest ranking constitutional organ, to elect and usher in a new leadership for the party at the national level.

“I am also using this opportunity to thank the outgoing National Executives of the party, especially those who will not be offering themselves for re-election at today’s convention for their tireless efforts in securing victory for the party at the last elections and managing the success thereafter.

“I want to assure everyone here that despite a few lingering issues with the congresses in some states, our great party will emerge stronger after this convention. The unresolved cases we have is the price we have to pay for success, as everyone wants to be associated with a winning team. I am imploring all those with grievances to keep faith with the party until we put things right.

“I have been following the preparations leading to this event and I must commend this Convention Committee under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Badaru Abubakar for providing a level playing field and instilling confidence in both aspirants and delegates with their thorough approach and adherence to transparency.

“I commend all the delegates from across the country for your sacrifice and patience, travelling all the way from your different destinations and waiting in inclement weather, as it has been raining all the day. Thank you for your commitment”.

Outgoing chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said he has a sense of fulfillment bowing out of the party’s national executive.

Oyegun who is believed to have been prevailed upon to jettison his ambition to re-contest the chairmanship position of the party, said his joy stems from the fact that despite fears expressed in some quarters that the party was on the verge of implosion, the party was still standing united and ready to take on the next political phase.

He singled out Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the APC, Tony Mommoh, former chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) as well as Bisi Akande for recognition, saying their sacrifices to allow for merger resulted in the victory of APC in the 2015 general elections.

Jigawa State Governor and Chairman APC Convention Planning Committee, Abubakar Badaru, said in the course of planning the convention many candidates with divergent interest were brought together in order not to jeopardize the party’s interest.

He however appealed to those who may lose out in the election for national executives to do so with dignity.

Meanwhile, Mr Oshiomhole was returned unopposed after a voice affirmation by party members. Also, 18 positions were declared unopposed, and all were affirmed on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the chairman of the 2018 convention committee, Mohammed Badaru.

Those elected unopposed are Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman; Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Deputy national Chairman (South); Ibrahim Masari, National Welfare Secretary; Tunde Bello, National Financial Secretary; Misbahu L Didi, Representative of the physically challenged; Zakari Mohammed, Zonal Secretary, North Central; Hassana Abdullahi, Zonal Woman Leader, North Central; Nelson Abba, Ex-officio, North Central; Abubabakr Ajiya, Zonal Secretary, North East; Isa Azare, Ex officio, North East; Tukur Gusau, Zonal Secretary, North West; Nasiru Haladu, Ex-officio North West; and Mrs Akpabio, Woman Leader South South

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has hailed the election of Oshiomhole and his predecessor, saying, “the former governor’s emergence is an acknowledgement of his people-centered leadership and his commitment to the advancement of the nation.”

Obaseki who also congratulated other elected officials of the party, said, “We are very proud of Comrade Oshiomhole’s emergence as the National Chairman of our great party, the APC. He is adequately equipped to foster unity and provide a new direction for the party, as we move closer to the general elections in 2019.”