President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which began at about 9p.m. Tuesday, is holding inside the conference room in the office of the wife of the president.

Those present at the meeting include the governors of Adamawa, Edo, Imo, Kwara, Kebbi and Kano states.

Others are the governors of Katsina, Benue, Ogun, Jigawa, Kogi and Kaduna states.