President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, chaired the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

It is the first FEC meeting after the President inaugurated new ministers on August 21 for his second term of another four years.

The meeting started at about 11am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking briefly before the meeting went into closed-doors, the President again urged the ministers not to fail Nigerians.

The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of Civil Service of the Federation Service (HoS), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. – Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) are also in attendance among many Ministers.