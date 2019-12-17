<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaking on the next general elections in 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari sounded a note of warning to potential candidates, advising them to work hard as, according to him, he would not allow his name to be used to canvass for votes.

The President made the remark on Tuesday when aides and staff of the State House and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, presented him with a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians that he would oversee a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.