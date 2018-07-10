President Muhammadu Buhari has said that some aggrieved politicians are blackmailing him over the conflicts involving farmers and herdsmen in parts of the country.

Buhari stated this at a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, where he presented the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to the people of the state.

The President said that the aggrieved politicians were blackmailing him and the APC-led administration of not doing enough to put a stop to the conflict because of his ethnic background.

The President, however, dismissed the allegation, saying his administration had intensified efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Buhari said: “May I again clear the air on the issue of herdsmen and farmers conflict.

“Many politicians in their mischievous ways, have been blackmailing me and the APC-led administration, purporting that I have not taken any action on the issue because I’m a Fulani man.

“This is a cheap blackmail.

“Like I said recently, the protection of lives and property of Nigerians is my responsibility.

“This, I have vowed to do and will stick to the oath of office.

“I assure you that measures are being taken to ensure lasting solutions.

“I, therefore, call on Ekiti people not to allow themselves to be insulted by ‘stomach infrastructure’.

“Your future and the future of upcoming generations are in your own hands today. Vote for APC and grow beyond ‘stomach infrastructure’.

“The time has come to correct historical injustice and to restore Ekiti state to the path of peace and prosperity.

“The whole country looks on Ekiti to do the right thing by voting for the APC candidate in the July 14 gubernatorial election and as you commence the journey to reclaiming your land and restoring your value, I present Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“Vote for him on Saturday.’’

Buhari maintained that in spite the fact the current administration in Ekiti and the Federal Government were being led by opposing political parties, his administration had provided various infrastructural facilities and employment opportunities in the state.

According to the President, in the past three years, the APC-led Federal Government had carried out various laudable projects in Ekiti and also helped to create employment opportunities for its indigenes.

He revealed that his administration had executed 13 federal roads and intervention projects in the state at the cost of N766 million in the period under review.

According to him, some of the projects have been completed, while others are nearing completion.

He said: “Despite the fact that the current administration in Ekiti and the Federal Government belong to opposing political parties we have always ensured that the state got her fair share in the allocation of resources, the citing federal projects and selection of beneficiaries of federal programme.

“We will never play politics with the welfare of the people of Ekiti or any other state regardless of the partisan, affiliation of the government of the day.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rally well attended by members and supporters of the APC from within and outside the state with goodwill messages presented by APC chieftains.