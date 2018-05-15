President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration has done more in three years than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) achieved in 16 years.

Buhari said this on Monday at the palace of Nuhu Sanusi, emir of Dutse, Jigawa state, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman.

He said the dwindling oil prices that started in 2016 did not discourage the federal government from setting development targets and “achieving more in three years than the 16 years of PDP’s misrule”.

Buhari said his administration is delivering on promises with “clear-cut targets and prudent management of resources” in a way that will bring an end to stealing of government resources.

The president added that the “growing support” the administration enjoys is because Nigerians understand the “unpleasant realities” it inherited.

He said there is a genuine effort to reposition the economy “in spite of what the opposition keeps sponsoring in the press”.

Buhari directed Sulaiman Adamu, minister of water resources, to work with the Jigawa state government to alleviate the challenge of water scarcity in the state capital.