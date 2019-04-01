<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will put in his best for the country and her citizens during his second term in office on May 29, while appreciating all those that voted him during the elections.

The president stated this when he received the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Justice Mamman Nasir at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

President Buhari, who thanked the council for their support, said his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye opener.

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,’’ he said.

The President said the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone could possibly “induce’’, attributing the turn outs to people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

President Buhari noted that he was the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, during which period a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for the less privileged.

In his remarks, the Galadima of Katsina, Justice Nasir, said the foundation expressed gratitude to God and all Nigerians for giving President Buhari the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,’’ he said.

Nasir said the foundation also remained grateful for the years the President served as its chairman.