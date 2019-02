President Muhammadu Buhari records 100 percent victory in Niger State, sweeps all 25 local government areas of the state.

It was a repeat of 2015 election in the state as the party also won all the three senatorial seats and six out of the 10 House of Representatives seats so far declared.

1. Munya LG

APC 13,717

PDP 8,530

Total registered voters

57,642

Accredited voters

24,691

Valid votes

22,879

Rejected votes

1,491

Total votes cast

24,370

2. Edati LG

APC 15,961

PDP 8,168

Total registered voters

60,321

Accredited voters

24,493

Valid votes

24,425

Rejected votes

946

Total votes cast

25,737

3. Bosso LG

APC -29,093

PDP – 9,282

Total registered voters

125,282

Accredited voters

43,193

Valid votes

40,152

Rejected votes

2,681

Total votes cast

42,833

4. Katcha LG

APC 16,107

PDP 5,668

Total registered voters

68,244

Accredited voters

24,361

Valid votes

22,294

Rejected votes

991

Total votes cast

23,285

5. Gurara LG

APC 14,377

PDP 10,218

Total registered voters

73,413

Accredited voters

26,996

Valid votes

25,595

Rejected votes

1,089

Total votes cast

26,682

6. Rafi LG

APC 31,661

PDP 7,029

Registered

104,390

Accredited

41,494

Valid votes

39,527

Rejected votes

1,887

Votes cast

41,414

7. Suleja LG

APC 30,401

PDP 17,806

Registered voters

145,320

Accredited voters

52,262

Valid votes

49,374

Rejected votes

2,744

Total votes cast

52,118

8. Tafa LG

APC 15,176

PDP 12,778

Registered voters

84,252

Accredited voters

30,393

Valid votes

28,724

Rejected votes

1,357

Votes cast

30,087

9. Magama

APC – 22,529

PDP – 10,531

10. Paikoro LGA

APC – 24,690

PDP – 12,494

11. Chanchaga LGA

APC – 46,886

PDP – 14,220

12. Shiroro LGA

APC – 29,213

PDP – 10,215

13. Agaie LGA

APC 20,721

PDP 8,205

Registered voters

73,349

Accredited voters

32,562

Valid votes

29,395

Rejected votes

1,859

Votes cast

31,254

14. Lapai

APC 29,824

PDP 5,684

Registered voters

97,480

Accredited voters

38,552

Valid votes

35,986

Rejected votes

1,554

Votes cast

37,540

15. Wushishi LG

APC 15,980

PDP 5,056

Registered votes

61,762

Accredited votes

22,589

Valid votes

2,158

Total votes cast

22,517

16. Mariga LG

APC 24,481

PDP 5,527

Registered

99,098

Accredited voters

32,183

Valid votes

30,312

Rejected

1,298

Vote Cast

30,319

17. Lavun LG

APC 25,843

PDP 10,559

Registered

101,390

Accredited

40,379

Valid votes

37,260

Rejected votes

2,245

Votes cast

39,505

18. Kontagora LG

APC 38,219

PDP 6,754

Registered voters

121,607

Accredited voters

49,315

Valid votes

46,039

Rejected votes

1,980

Votes cast

48, 019

19. Rijau LG

APC 19,901

PDP 9,431

Registered votes

76,875

Accredited votes

31,305

Valid votes

29,730

Rejected votes

929

Total votes

30,659

20. Gbako LG

APC 19,312

PDP 7,278

Registered votes

77,323

Accredited votes

30,640

Valid votes

27,190

Rejected votes

1,922

21. Mashehu LG

APC 23,800

PDP 5,312

Registered voters

95,854

Accredited voters

32,553

Valid votes

30,213

Rejected votes

1,713

22. Mokwa LG

APC 26,258

PDP 6,958

Registered voters

87,553

Accredited voters

35,957

Valid votes

34,033

Rejected votes

1,676

Total votes cast

35,709

23. Borgu LG

APC 29,360

PDP 8,920

Registered

99,103 (100,866)

Accredited voters

40,811

Valid votes

39,021

Rejected votes

1,186

Votes cast

40,207

24. Bida LG

APC 40,050

PDP 5,749

Registered voters

131,916

Accredited voters

50,932

Valid votes

46,918

Rejected votes

2,771

Votes cast

49,689

25. Agwara LG

APC 8,811

PDP 5,587