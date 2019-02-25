



President Muhammadu Buhari won 19 local government areas in Sokoto state, while Atiku Abubakar got four councils in Saturday’s Presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were collated and declared on Monday by the Chief Returning Officer of the state, Prof. Yahuza Bello.

Bello, who is the Vice-Chancellor Bayero University, Kano State, said Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate scored the highest votes of 490, 333 in 19 councils.

He said Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 361, 604 votes out of 871, 891 total votes cast while 54, 049 votes were voided.

Sokoto is under the control of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, a member of the PDP.