



President Muhammadu Buhari has said that women and youths would not be disappointed in the next four years of his administration.

Buhari gave the assurance on Saturday night during a victory dinner organised for the All Progressives Congress Women and Youth Campaign Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He used the opportunity to praise women and youths for the role they played in his re-election for a second term on February 23.

The President also responded to the call by the women and youths to include more of them in his new cabinet, saying that persons of integrity would not be denied appointments.

Expressing his appreciation, Buhari stated, “I very much appreciate your coming here tonight.

“I am congratulating ourselves for succeeding. If we had failed, my good God, thank goodness we have succeeded.”

The President again spoke on the gains of the agricultural reform policy of his administration, saying that women would get more fertilisers in the next four years.

With fertilisers made available to them at reduced rates, Buhari said food production would be boosted to cut dependence on imports.

As usual, the President again hit at the Peoples Democratic Party, blaming the 16 years the party previously ruled the country for the difficult times Nigerians faced today.