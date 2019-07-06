<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has said Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff (COS), Mallam Abba Kyari, were re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari due to their commitment to his administration.

Wase said this in a statement issued in Abuja by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, on Friday.

The Plateau lawmaker and All Progressives Congress (APC) member said their re-appointment was “timely, appropriate and well-deserved”.

The deputy speaker said that the duo had “contributed significantly to the Change Agenda” of the president”.

Wase enjoined them to build on the policies that had defined them as good administrators and urged them to sustain the programmes and developmental agenda of the president.

The deputy speaker commended the president for the re-appointment and expressed the National Assembly’s readiness to continue to work with them in order to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the president has appointed 11 personal staff.

A statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, added that the appointments took effect from May 29.