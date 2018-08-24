President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday boasted that his party, the All Progressives Congress, will win the 2019 general elections.

Apparently making a veiled reference to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, who recently said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party would win the forthcoming elections, Buhari said those who don’t understand were entitled to their mistaken assumptions.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, while receiving the representatives of the 34 chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria.

Buhari said the string of victory recorded by the APC in bye-elections in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi States was sufficient proof that 2019 elections would be won by the party.

He said, “Coming against the backdrop of the victory in Ekiti governorship election, the string of victory by our party, the APC, is a clear indication of the way things will go in 2019.

‘‘For those who are discerning; those who have ears and eyes they will see, hear and understand.

“Those who don’t understand are entitled to their mistaken assumptions.”

The President said the victories in the recent polls were “signs of things to come.”

He thanked the leaders of the association for paying Sallah homage to him and for their message of congratulations on the performance of the party and the administration.

He assured them that he would continue to do his best for the nation.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of ALGON in the State, Alhaji Mohammed Na’Allah, expressed their support and commitment to the success of the Buhari administration.

At another meeting with the leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Katsina State, Buhari expressed his continued determination to respect the diversity of the country.

He promised to run a government that is fair and just to all Nigerians.

The President thanked the CAN leadership in the state for living in peace and harmony with other religious groups, and for supporting his administration in its policies and programmes

The CAN leaders who spoke during the visit, the State Chairman, Rev. Nelson Onyeakachukwu, and an elder and coordinator of the Christian Pilgrimage in the State, Haruna Danjuma, expressed happiness with the President’s performance.

They described him as the state’s good ambassador who had made everyone proud.

“Christians in Katsina are happy with both Governor Masari in the State and yourself at the center. We will continue to support both of you,” the CAN leaders told the President.