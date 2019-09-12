<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly Matthew Kolawole has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s judgment of Wednesday as well deserved.

Kolawole who disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Femi Olugbemi on Thursday in Lokoja, said that the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) got massive support and votes from the electorate in the election.

Congratulating Mr President, Kolawole held that to upturn the presidential election result in which the president won overwhelmingly would have amounted to upturning the collective resolve of the people to have a better country.

“The victory is well deserved considering the huge support and votes that Buhari and the APC enjoyed from the masses before, during and after the presidential election in February”, he said.

He said that APC remained the only progressive platform that had articulated policies, programmes and goodwill to move the country to another level of development.

Kolawole urged the opposition to accept the verdict in good faith and support Buhari to reposition the country for a better future.

The speaker also used the opportunity to call on the electorate in the state to vote Gov. Yahaya Bello in the Nov. 16, governorship election in the state.