President Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders held a caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday in Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also attended the meeting, which also had the National Working Committee members and state governors in attendance.

It was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held preparatory to Friday’s (today) National Executive Council meeting of the APC.

The meeting was in progress as of 8.20pm on Thursday.