President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have objected to move by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to play video before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Lawyers to Buhari, APC and INEC raised the objected when petitioners’ lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN) invited Atiku’s Media Aide, Segun Showunmi, through whom Uche intended to play the video recordings and tender about 48 documents, which he said Showunmi downloaded from the internet.

Uche said the video and documents are in relation to happenings during the last presidential election.

But, Alex Izinyon (SAN), for Buhari; Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); and Yunus Usman (SAN), for INEC objected to the tendering of the documents and the airing of the video recordings on the grounds that the petitioners did not front-load the items as required under the Electoral Act.

Although the petitioners had set up the gadgets in preparation to playing the video, tribunal Chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba stood down proceedings to consider arguments by parties and rule on whether or not to allow the document and video recordings.