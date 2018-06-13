President Muhammadu Buhari has charged governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) to approach the forth-coming national convention of the party with unity and ensure they come out stronger.

He gave the charge, on Tuesday night, when met with the governors inside the Conference Room in the Office of the First Lady.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting which ended few minutes after 11:00p.m., Chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Rocha Okorocha of Imo State, said though the meeting was a routine one, yet it was meant to strategise ahead of the convention and the 2019 general elections.

In the words of Governor Okorocha, “We looked at the way forward because we are going into the heat of politics and we must be prepared for any political issues that may come up but the interesting thing here is that we are more united than ever so we are ready for elections come 2019 and we are sure that people will be proud of the APC and the outcome of our programmes; we are very fine” he said.

His Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, said that the President directed them to approach the forth coming convention of the party as a united family.

According to Governor Bello, “Mr President is our father and as Governors of APC, we usually meet with him from time to time to rub minds and discuss issues that concern our party and the country.

“He wished all of us well and advised that we should approach the convention in unity and we all agreed to go there in unity and come out stronger,” he said.

The governors commended President Buhari for honouring late Moshood Abiola on June 12, 25 years after his election was annulled.