President Muhammadu Buhari will arrive Jos, the Plateau State capital for a two-day meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The meeting is scheduled to hold between Sunday and Monday.

Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof Danladi Atu, confirmed the development at a press conference in Jos on Friday.

Atu said that other dignitaries expected at the meeting included the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and at least 17 ministers.

According to him, the meeting will provide an opportunity for the APC governors to share ideas on how to deepen governance in their respective states and provide dividends of democracy to the people.

He said, “The latest meeting of the APC governors coming up in Jos is the third in the series after the previous ones in Ekiti and Kebbi States. The essence is for the governors to share ideas and learn from each other on how best to provide good governance to the people in line with the APC manifesto.

“And that is why Mr President has accepted to be part of the meeting. The Senate president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as about 17 ministers, will also be in attendance.”