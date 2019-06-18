<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum.

The meeting started at the Council Chamber around 11.37am when the President arrived the venue.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki offered the opening Christian prayer, while Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum said the Muslim prayer.

The Forum is headed by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

State Governors at the closed doors meeting included those of Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Borno, Nasarawa, Yobe, Osun, Ogun.

Deputy governors at the meeting included those of Katsina and Kaduna

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, were also at the meeting

The meeting was expected to dwell on security challenges in the country among other issues.

It was still in progress at the time of filing this report.