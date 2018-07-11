Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari has opined that the Nigeria’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) deserves to win the Saturday Ekiti state governorship poll.

The 75-year-old president noted that he attended the rally to “make clear the reason why Ekiti people must embrace the Change Agenda” and vote for the party’s candidate, Kayode Fayemi, in the election.

Fayemi was governor of the state from 2011 to 2015. He lost reelection to Ayodele Fayose of the People’s Democratic Party.

“Your future and the future of the upcoming generations are in your hands today. Vote for APC and grow beyond Stomach Infrastructure”, the president said at the APC grand finale of the Ekiti gubernatorial campaign rally.

He said the APC led-government under his leadership has completed 13 federal roads and intervention projects in Ekiti State. Some have already been completed and some are near completion.

The incumbent governor Ayodele Fayose said last week that APC has not done enough to win the win election, pointing to the prevalent insecurity in some parts of the country.

“We will disgrace all of them on June 14,” he said, adding that “a vote for APC is a vote for Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. PDP believes in human lives.”

The election is set to hold with 34 candidates officially listed by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) with 30,000 police operatives deployed to the state by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.

The policemen are mandated to “deal decisively” with persons or groups that breach the law during the electioneering.

The election is expected to be a fierce battle between APC and PDP.