



Former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila, has won the House of Representatives seat for Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency in Kano State.

Kawu-Sumaila, who was the All Progressives Congress candidate, defeated two other major contenders from the Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Redemption Party to emerge.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Sumaila, the Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Mustapha Hassan-Bichi, said the APC candidate scored 55,487 votes.

He defeat PDP and PRP candidates, Surajo Kanawa and Samaila Abdullahi respectively, who got 18,445 and 10,627 votes.

Similarly, the APC has also won Kura/Madobi/Garunmalam Federal Constituency.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Yahaya Imam-Sulaiman, who announced the results in Kura on Sunday, said the APC candidate, Idris Kabiru, defeated his opponent, Mohammed Buhari of the PDP, with 66,867 against 33,293 votes.

Also, the APC has won the Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Danbatta, the returning officer for the constituency, Prof. Mohammed Rabi’u-Sa’ad of the Bayero University Kano, said the APC candidate, Ayuba Badamasi, polled 34,448 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Yusuf Bello-Sulaiman, who secured 18,662 votes.

Meanwhile, collation of results for the Presidential and other National Assembly elections are still ongoing at various collation centres in the state.