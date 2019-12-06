<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and the state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress have begun a meeting in Abuja.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, is also attending the meeting.

Oshiomhole arrived at the Presidential Villa about 11.30am, looking excited as he responded to greetings from Department of State Services operatives by the entrance to the Council Chambers.

The meeting with the chairmen came less than 24 hours after Buhari and APC governors also met at the Villa on Thursday.

The meetings are believed to be efforts geared toward resolving the crisis in the ruling party.

In Oshiomhole’s home state, Edo, a dispute is raging between the national chairman and Governor Godwin Obaseki, resulting in two factions of the APC in the state.

Already, the chairman of the faction of the party loyal to Oshiomhole, Mr David Imuse, already arrived for the meeting.

However, the chairman of the factional loyal to Obaseki, Mr Anselem Ojezuz, was not sighted at the meeting before it went into closed-doors.

The meeting started at 12pm.

Besides, there appears a crack among National Working Committee members of the party, party leaders and governors on when Oshiomhole should remain as the chairman or step aside.