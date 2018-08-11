The Presidency has reacted to allegations by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, that the Federal Government was planning to implicate them over the recent invasion of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Services, DSS.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, while reacting, expressed surprise that Saraki and Ekweremadu could allege that.

Akande said the Presidency had made it clear that those involved in the invasion within the nation’s law enforcement agencies would be identified and dealt with accordingly.

He therefore wondered why Saraki and Ekweremadu would consider themselves to be in the group of those the government promised to sanction.

Akande told newsmen: “I don’t understand why the statement will make allusions because what the Presidency said was that everyone that was involved in the violation of our constitutional order through the invasion of the National Assembly within the law enforcement agencies will be identified and disciplined appropriately.

“I don’t understand why the statement will therefore suggest that the investigation is about the two National Assembly leaders.

“The duty of the Federal Government on this matter is to ensure that everyone within the law enforcement agencies that was involved in the invasion of the National Assembly which we considered as a violation of our constitutional order will be identified and sanctioned.

“It is therefore surprising that the two National Assembly leaders will consider themselves among that bracket of people that have to be identified and appropriately sanctioned.

“I am surprised on why they should think the investigation is about them.”