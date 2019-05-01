<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The presidency on Wednesday said it will not comment on the remarks made by Chief c, elder statesman and Afenifere leader that he will not recognise President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential election until the courts declares him as the winner.

Adebanjo had also said he is ready for arrest if the Federal Government believes his remark is treasonable.

Speaking with newsmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, said he has no reaction to Adebanjo’ s statement, adding that the Afenifere leader is merely expressing his opinion.

”I don’t have any reaction to what he has said. He is only expressing his opinion,” he added.

On calls by some Nigerians that Adebanjo should be arrested, Shehu said those making the calls are also expressing their opinions which is very different from Adabanjo’s views.

“They are also expressing their opinion, which means their opinion is different from his own,” he said.