The Presidency has finally reacted to the criticisms trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to ministers to fix meeting appointments or send enquiries to him through his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari.

Buhari had also directed that all memos for matters relating to the Federal Executive Council should be channelled through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Recall that the President first gave the directives during the induction programme for the ministers on August 19 to August 20, and repeated them again when he inaugurated the new cabinet in Abuja on Wednesday.

He had stated, “In terms of coordination, kindly ensure that all submissions for my attention or meeting requests be channelled through the Chief of Staff, while all Federal Executive Council matters be coordinated through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

But, the President’s directives were met with immediate condemnation from across Nigeria, particularly by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Afenifere also criticised the directives, saying that Buhari had indirectly abdicated his responsibilities, leaving an unelected Kyari to run Nigeria.

The critics accused the President of vesting enormous powers in Kyari’s hands, noting that he had become Nigeria’s “de facto President” without contesting an election.

However, in its reaction on Saturday, the Presidency denied that Buhari gave Kyari and Mustapha any new roles outside what their respective offices performed during the President’s first tenure (2015-2019).

“Today, under the Buhari II administration, the role of Chief of Staff remains the same as it was under Buhari I.

“It is worth stressing that the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Staff and the method of communication and arranging scheduling between Cabinet members and the President are, in Nigeria, based on the US model, where the same system operates, and has done for decades, in precisely the same way.

“That role is to act as the head of the presidential administration at Aso Rock; to be an adviser to the President on any and all matters; to be the line manager for all staff at Aso Rock; and to manage appointments and scheduling for the President.

“In the traditional presidential system, it is a primary function of a Chief of Staff, which may vary according to the needs and desires of each President, to supervise key State House staff, control access to the office and the person of the President, manage communications and information flow and this includes that which binds the relationship with the two other arms of government”, it said in a statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

The Presidency insisted that the chief of staff performed the aforementioned roles during Buhari’s first term tenure, and remained the same in the second term.

It noted that by stressing the need for the ministers to go through the chief staff, the President was mindful of the fact that most of the ministers were new and did not know what was expected of them on how to relate with the President.

The Presidency explained further, “During the President’s first term those were the responsibilities of the Chief of Staff, and they remain the same responsibilities today. There is no change.

“When President Buhari explained to ministers that they would be expected to communicate with him and arrange scheduling to meet with him primarily via the Chief of Staff, he did so as many of the Buhari II Cabinet ministerial appointments are new appointments and cannot therefore be expected to know how matters of liaising with the President operate.

“This is to stress that access to the President is open to ministers. It is not true that this is denied them in the second term.”

For the office of the SGF, it also noted, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the other hand is responsible for ensuring the effective coordination and monitoring of the implementation of government policies and programmes. All cabinet matters must go through him.

“Under this dispensation, a performance evaluation of ministers and Permanent Secretary will be maintained by the SGF. Two weeks after assuming office, they are expected to sign mandate acceptance documents.

“It is time to end the unnecessary controversy, for the key appointees of the President to carry out their jobs.”