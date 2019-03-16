



Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly scheduled for June this year, the Presidency yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari will not interfere in the emergence of the new leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

Disclosing this while addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senate Ita Enang, said President Buhari would allow each arm of government to perform its constitutional responsibility without interference, because he believes so much in the rule of law.

The incoming lawmakers specifically cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership against working at cross-purposes to avoid another tussle that would alter the party’s zoning formular.

Insisting that President Buhari will remain neutral and allow the elected lawmakers to carry out their constitutional responsibilities, Enang said, “the principle of President Muhammadu Buhari is that each arm of government should function according to what the constitution says which is that every person in government should do the right thing.

“He will not go beyond what the Constitution allows him and every arm of government should stick to its constitutional responsibilities.”

Urging the lawmakers to give priority to the certain critical legislation like the 2019 Appropriation bill, New Minimum Wage bill, the Medium Terms Expenditure Framework and the budget of the various government agencies, Enang said, “the budget of the 64 different federal government owned agencies are still pending before the national parliament.

“Unless the budgets of the different agencies are considered and passed, we still have a lot to lose in terms of opportunities for employment in those ministries and some capital projects which would have increased government spending or the spending of the various agencies and parastatals.

“The executive is ready with all the system to come in and defend the budget. We have in advance, worked with the committee on appropriation to determine a time table for the defence of their budgets.

“We have informed all the ministers, heads of departments, agencies and the ministries to be on the alert so that immediately the bill is committed to the committee on appropriation, we will upon invitation, appear before them.”