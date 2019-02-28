



A spokesman for the Nigerian government on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari will constitute members of his government faster than he did in 2015 after being sworn-in.

Buhari’s administration in 2015, drew wide criticisms due to his inability to assemble cabinet members for about six months.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo defended Buhari, saying the president’s search for the ‘right people’ caused the delay in appointment of officials.

However, presidential spokesman Adesina has assured Nigerians that the 2015 delay in organising the government would not reoccur.

“He (Buhari) was asked that if he’s re-elected into government, would it take six months to constitute a government and he (Buhari) said no,” Adesina said told his interviewer.

Adesina, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV, explained that the current government will be dissolved just before Buhari’s swearing-in for a second term on May 29.

According to him, “One thing about governance is that the first mandate was for four years.”

“That mandate lapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the president is likely going to officially dissolve his government. That is the way it is usually done.”

“Then when he is inaugurated for a second time, he now reconstitutes a government, he appoints his personal aides, he forms his cabinet, he appoints other people to fill other positions,” Adesina said.

Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari as the winner of the 2019 presidential election on Wednesday morning.

Buhari polled over 15, 191, 847 votes to defeat opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, who polled over 11, 262, 978 votes in the election.