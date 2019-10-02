<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Presidency Tuesday said there are no plans to alter the county’s constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari rule for a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President,” Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution.”

Shehu said it was necessary to declare the president’s stance on the request of some groups asking him to remain in office for a third term.

He, however, said “President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023.”

As the Nigerian constitution mandates, the presidential spokesman said there shall be a general election in 2023 after Buhari’s second term and “he will not be a candidate.”

He ruled out the possibility of a change in the term of a Nigerian president, saying, “There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.”

Shehu stated that efforts by some past Nigerian leaders to alter the constitution for the elongation of their term in office was wrong and unconstitutional.

“Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his (Buhari) time nor support,” Shehu said.