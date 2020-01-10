<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Senior Special Assistant to the Pres­ident on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has criticised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lending its voice to alleged internal misunderstanding in the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC).

In taking on the opposition, She­hu described the PDP as a party with nothing to offer to contempo­rary Nigerians other than corrup­tion, misgovernance and division.

He said PDP, being the country’s main opposition party is grappling with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and fu­ture in national politics.

According to Shehu, Nigerians must be surprised reading a state­ment issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for Presi­dent Muhammadu Buhari.

“What business do they have talking about alleged love lost be­tween President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them?

“Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearning for.





“Both self-respect and sound po­litical judgment demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its bat­tered image.

“They need to go back to the peo­ple, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, moral­ity or political gamesmanship.

“What business do they have is­suing a statement on the love or the lack of it between the president and his party? This is not why they lost elections. The party needs a reboot that aligns with current national mood and aspirations, to focus on their grim future after two succes­sive defeats. It is the issue they need to focus on if they are to be taken as a serious opposition party again.

“As for the APC, the geographi­cal expansion of the party is noth­ing short of a testimony to the rosy future that lies ahead. The party has come to stay, and the president and the country will ensure that this is achieved.”