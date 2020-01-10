Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has criticised the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lending its voice to alleged internal misunderstanding in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In taking on the opposition, Shehu described the PDP as a party with nothing to offer to contemporary Nigerians other than corruption, misgovernance and division.
He said PDP, being the country’s main opposition party is grappling with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and future in national politics.
According to Shehu, Nigerians must be surprised reading a statement issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for President Muhammadu Buhari.
“What business do they have talking about alleged love lost between President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them?
“Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearning for.
“Both self-respect and sound political judgment demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its battered image.
“They need to go back to the people, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, morality or political gamesmanship.
“What business do they have issuing a statement on the love or the lack of it between the president and his party? This is not why they lost elections. The party needs a reboot that aligns with current national mood and aspirations, to focus on their grim future after two successive defeats. It is the issue they need to focus on if they are to be taken as a serious opposition party again.
“As for the APC, the geographical expansion of the party is nothing short of a testimony to the rosy future that lies ahead. The party has come to stay, and the president and the country will ensure that this is achieved.”